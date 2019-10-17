Richard C. Reinhard
Services at a later date
KERRVILLE — A celebration of the life of Richard C. Reinhard, 54, of San Antonio, who died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at the Kerrville VA Community Living Center, will be held in South Padre Island at a later date.
John Charles “Johnny” Shackelford
Services Saturday
KERRVILLE — Funeral services for John Charles “Johnny” Shackelford, 68, of Kerrville, who died Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in a local care center, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Grimes Funeral Chapels.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
