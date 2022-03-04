Schreiner University Head Men's Basketball Coach Marwan Elrakabawy was named the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Coach of the Year in February.
Elrakabawy just completed his third season at the helm for the Schreiner University Mountaineers.
Schreiner University finished with an overall record of 15-12. It was their conference record that turned a lot of heads in the SCAC.
Schreiner finished conference play with a record of 12-4. The Mountaineers finished in third place in the SCAC.
"12 was a record for conference wins," Elrakabawy said. "12-4 was not enough to place us at the top, but it's a huge reflection of what this team was able to do."
Elrakabawy was humbled to receive the prestigious award from the SCAC.
"It's a huge honor," Elrakabawy said. "It comes from your peers and it's recognition by those who have the best understanding of what coaches do day-to-day. It's not an award about me so much as an individual, it's about our players, our staff and our whole athletic department."
Elrakabawy said that this was the first time he has been a recipient of Coach of the Year. It is the third time Schreiner University has received this award as a program.
"This is my first time to win the award at the college level," Elrakabawy said. "I've been part of some staffs that we won it where I was an assistant coach, including Schreiner with Coach Connor Kuykendall, and you learn that it's a staff effort. Everybody contributes to the award, including the players, administration and assistant coaches."
