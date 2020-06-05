Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a woman photographed leaving Walmart on May 5.
“The individual is a person of interest in a theft incident that occurred May 5, 2020, at Walmart in Kerrville,” states a Kerrville Police Department Facebook post. “The public is requested to contact Kerr County Crime Stoppers at 830-896-TIPS (8477) with information pertaining to this investigation. Please refer to Case #’s 2000918 when leaving tips/information.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.