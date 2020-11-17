A grand jury has issued eight felony indictments in the case of a 22-year-old Kerrville man who police reportedly found unconscious at the wheel a pistol in his lap and a large amount of illegal drugs.
Ian Charles Hollowell turned himself into authorities on Nov. 15 after warrants were issued for his arrest based on the indictments. The indictments accused him of:
Possessing LSD in the amount of 20-80 abuse units with intent to deliver
Possessing 4-400 grams of psilocybin mushrooms with intent to deliver
Possessing 4-400 grams of ecstasy with intent to deliver
Possessing 1-4 grams of heroin with intent to deliver
Possessing 1-4 grams of methamphetamine with intent to deliver
Possessing less than 1 gram of THC
Possessing less than 1 gram of cocaine
Possessing 28-200 grams of alprazolam with intent to deliver
The ecstasy charge is punishable by as much as life in prison and a $10,000 fine, as is the mushroom charge. The other charges range in maximum punishment from two years in state jail to 20 years in prison.
Hollowell was released on Nov. 15 on bonds totaling about $55,700, according to jail records. He had been freed months ago following his initial, May 5 arrest.
About 5 a.m. May 5, Kerrville police responded to the 1400 block of Sidney Baker Street regarding a traffic complaint. A caller had reported a black Nissan Sentra was stopped in the roadway after being driven erratically, and it looked like the driver was passed out behind the wheel, according to Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, KPD spokesman.
An officer located the vehicle and found Hollowell passed out in the driver’s seat with a handgun and a smoking pipe in his lap, according to police. The other drugs were reportedly found in the vehicle after Hollowell was taken into custody.
