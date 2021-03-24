Harper Longhorns play well on all sides of the ball; romps over Junction, 10-0 Staff reports Cary Burgess Author email Mar 24, 2021 Mar 24, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Bryson Lake throwing a pitch against Junction. Tosses a shut out and records a no-hitter Tuesday night. tony gallucci tony gallucci tony gallucci tony gallucci Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bryson Lake threw a no-hitter and tossed a shut out victory against Junction, 10-0, Tuesday night. The bats were hot early in the game with the Longhorns jumping to a 4-0 lead after the first inning. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Victory No-hitter Bryson Lake Sport Baseball Game Bat Longhorn Harper Longhorns Ball Cary Burgess Author email Follow Cary Burgess Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Receive alerts from The Kerrville Daily Times newsroom anytime there is a breaking news event Hill Country Sports Get a weekly update on the latest Kerr County sports news In Case You Missed It ICYM is a weekly newsletter highlighting thee important, talked about, and most read stories of the last week. Kerrville Deals & Contests Sign up to receive emails about latest deals, contests, and special offers from the Kerrville Daily Times and select partners. Morning Headlines Start your morning with a briefing on the latest Kerr County news News Updates Would like to receive our breaking news alerts? Signup today! Obituary notices Receive daily notices of deaths, obituaries and pending funeral notices Weekly Devotionals Get recommended scripture reading, weekly faith columns, and latest church news. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Today's front page Daily Times Daily Times Riverhill Living Spring 2021 Riverhill Living Spring 2021 Upcoming Events Mar 24 A Course in Miracles Wed, Mar 24, 2021 CDT Mar 24 Empowering Dual Diagnosis Recovery Wed, Mar 24, 2021 CDT Mar 31 A Course in Miracles Wed, Mar 31, 2021 CDT Mar 31 Empowering Dual Diagnosis Recovery Wed, Mar 31, 2021 CDT TRENDING NOW 2 teens accused of felonies in fight at Tivy 1 dead in house fire Company wants to offer recycling services to county residents Trees and the February freeze North Texas comes up big with 78-69 upset over Purdue Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Online Poll WEATHER POLL: With cold weather on the horizon, what sounds good to eat? You voted: Popcorn Tacos Pizza Chili Chicken Noodle Soup Chips Seafood Something on the grill Ice cream because I like it cold all the time Jambalaya I could care less, give me summer already Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.