A 57-year-old Kerrville woman who’s been jailed multiple times since 2000 pleaded guilty to several felonies.
Lisa Ann McKibban appeared before 216th District Judge Albert D. Pattillo III on Nov. 18, and pleaded guilty to dealing less than 28 grams each of tramadol and zolpidem; dealing 1-4 grams of methamphetamine, trying to hide evidence from police, possessing less than 1 gram of heroin; and possessing less than 28 grams each of zolpidem and tramadol. Pattillo sentenced her to terms ranging from two years probation to five years probation.
“I have two grandchildren I want to see grow up, and I’m trying to do the best I can,” McKibban told the judge upon sentencing.
“It’s past time to change,” Pattillo said and warned her that terms and conditions of probation isn’t “a menu” where she gets to pick and choose what rules to follow.
Six of her charges were punishable by as much as two years in state jail, one by 10 years in prison and one by 20 years in prison, according to court records.
Pattillo, in sentencing McKibban to terms of probation totaling five years, followed a plea agreement negotiated between her attorney, Richard Ellison, and the office of 216th District Attorney Lucy Wilke.
McKibban, who’s been arrested 16 times since 2000, has pleaded guilty or no contest in Kerr County to dealing drugs, manslaughter, violating probation, misdemeanor theft and displaying an incorrect license plate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.