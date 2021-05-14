Ingram Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Duane Kroeker has announced his retirement from Ingram Independent School District.
Kroeker announced his retirement earlier this spring within the Ingram Independent School District. He announced that he will contractually retire late in June.
“I’m going to take a little bit of time,” Kroeker said. “I’m not sure I’m done with coaching yet.”
Kroeker isn’t sure what he will officially do after he retires from Ingram ISD.
“I haven’t done anything else in over 30 years,” Kroeker said. “I don’t know anything else I can do.”
Kroeker was very thankful that Ingram gave him an opportunity to be everything he has always wanted to be.
“I’m very thankful Ingram gave me my dream job,” Kroeker said. “It was a blessing to have this job.”
