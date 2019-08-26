The Kerr County Commissioners Court was not able to make a decision Monday about a 2017 order on salaries for elected officials, but it didn’t stop a discussion about a matter first proposed two years ago.
While commissioners voted 3-0 to set a base salary for elected officials and approve some other minor changes to salaries, there were not enough votes to revisit the longevity pay for officials. Commissioners Tom Moser and Harley Belew were absent, while Don Harris, who criticized the order, abstained.
“I don’t like it at all,” Harris said. “I’ve always had a pet peeve. If you take a job and people complain about what they’re getting paid shortly after, I don’t like it. Same way with elected officials — if you run for a position, I feel like you shouldn’t have run if you don’t like what you’re getting paid. I think the taxpayers of Kerr County would agree with me.”
The 2017 decision called for newly elected officials to receive a 2.5 percent increase after one year. Those with less than 16 years of service as of Sept. 11, 2017, get a 2.5 percent increase based on the fiscal year 2020-21, and those with more than 16 years get a 2.5 percent increase based on the fiscal year 2019-20. All receive an additional 2.5 percent increase every three years after their initial increase.
While the policy was intended to go into effect, the commissioners court at the time never made a court order, said Jennifer Doss, the county’s human resource director. Thus, the commissioners at the meeting on Monday voted to clarify and amend the policy so that it was up-to-date and ready to be implemented.
“The reason it was brought up (at the time) is that what was happening was that chief deputies’ salaries kept on bumping up and passed the elected official salaries, their supervisors,” said Commissioner Jonathan Letz. “The policy was developed to prevent that from happening.”
Other counties in the area do not include longevity in salaries; rather, they pay a flat amount per year in December or January on top of regular pay, Doss said. The amount varies, with some counties paying $20 per year of service and others paying $100.
“Our longevity policy is probably one of the most generous of local counties around us,” Letz said. “It’s a policy that’s really successful to the point that it really cut back on turnover, and that’s saved us a lot of money.”
Harris’ concerns of whether the county should pay longevity at all were beyond the scope of discussing the changes to the already existing policy, said County Judge Rob Kelly.
“To revisit the issue may very well be appropriate, but I don’t believe that’s what’s properly before the court today,” Kelly said. “I’m not saying that we shouldn’t talk about it.”
The commissioners also approved revised dental rates for county employees, several plat revisions and a construction contract for improving Crossing Street in Center Point.
Commissioners disapproved of a scrap tire storage site in Center Point and agreed to revisit a discussion about an economic agreement for a construction project near Thompson Drive.
(1) comment
And how do these ideas relate to Sheriff Hierholzer? I know that a portion, if not all of his may proposals for expansion over the years included a personal pay raise, as he claims expanded duties and responsibilities come with infrastructure expansion. How many pay raises did he recieve that were tied to jail and KCSD infrastructure expansion? Are we building unnecessary infrastructure so that those at the top can receive a pay raise? This subject seems to be off limits for discussion in Kerr County. Is this the only way elected officials like Hierholzer can get a pay raise? Who will speak to this with an additional comment?
