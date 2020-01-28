Hill Country Chapter of Texas Democratic Women will hold its regular monthly meeting with a luncheon followed by the business meeting and program. The public is invited to attend.
The program will be a “Meet and Greet” with 2020 Democratic primary election candidates. Twenty-one candidates who will be on the ballot in one or more of the counties served by the Hill Country TDW chapter have been invited to attend. The invitation was issued to candidates running for both national and state offices including U. S. Senator, U. S. House Representative District 21, State Board of Education Districts 1 and 5, Texas State Senator District 24, Texas State Representative Districts 53 and 73 and Chief Justice for the 4th Court of Appeals.
Reservations for the luncheon are due no later than Thursday, January 30, 2020; the reservation contact is Linda Stegall; phone 830-257-2795 or send an email to lindastegall@hotmail.com. The cost of the luncheon is $15.
To attend the program only, contact Linda Stegall so that adequate seating can be provided.
