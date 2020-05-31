Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Today's front page
-
Jun 1
-
Jun 3
-
Jun 3
TRENDING NOW
-
Kerrville H-E-B employee tested positive for COVID-19
-
Severe thunderstorm drops hail, downs power lines across Kerr County
-
Wednesday's storm caused major damage for Kerrville
-
Kerr County records 17th case of COVID-19; one man is showing improvement after diagnosis
-
Kerr County's coronavirus cases rise, first hospitalization reported
Submit a Letter to the Editor
Online Poll
What are the reasons you won't wear a mask in public?
Wearing of masks has been encouraged during the coronavirus pandemic, but plenty of people don't.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.