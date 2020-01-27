Tina Connell
Services pending
SAN ANTONIO — Services for Tina Connell, 47, of Castroville, who died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in a San Antonio hospital, are pending and, when complete, will be announced by Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Lavern Edington
Services pending
CENTER POINT — Services for Lavern Edington, 97, of Center Point, who died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at her residence, are pending and, when complete, will be announced by Kerrville Funeral Home.
John Loeffler
Services pending
JUNCTION — Services for John Loeffler, 73, of Junction, who died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at his residence, are pending and, when complete, will be announced by Kimble Funeral Home, Junction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.