The Hill Country Archeological Association will meet at noon Saturday at Riverside Nature Center, 150 Francisco Lemos St.
Artifact identification for the public and refreshments will precede the start of the meeting. There is no admission charge, and the public is welcome to attend.
“This presentation promises to be one unlike any HCAA has had previously and should prove most interesting,” a spokesman for the organization said in a press release.
Guest speaker will be Thomas Williams, assistant executive director of the Texas Gault School of Archaeological Research.
Using cultural materials recovered from the Gault Site, Central Texas excavation Area 15 and with optically stimulated luminescence dating, Williams will confirm the presence of humans in Texas more than 16,000 years ago.
Williams has worked on the Gault Site collections for the past six years and has published on the early cultural materials.
He also is a research associate with the Prehistory Research Project at the Texas Archeological Research Laboratory, University of Texas at Austin.
His research focus is the Earliest Human Occupations of the Americas and specifically the stone tool technology, manufacturing processes and broader patterns in global human expansion.
He earned his PhD in Archaeology from the University of Exeter, UK.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.