Thompson Drive is soon to see some new commercial and residential development, but first, the Kerr County Commissioners Court needs to talk about tax abatement.
Commissioners will take time out of their Monday meeting to consider granting either tax abatement or a tax rebate to Thompson Drive Partners LLC, which is building some commercial businesses, some apartments and townhomes, said Precinct 3 Commissioner Jonathan Letz.
The development is near Kerrville’s water treatment plant and Saddlewood Boulevard.
“They want to ask that we refund their property taxes on their improvements for a short period of time,” Letz said. “It’s our standard mechanism that our county uses when we want to support economic development effort.”
Precinct 2 Commissioner Tom Moser said that if it weren’t for the commercial part of the development, he wouldn’t be interested in granting a tax abatement.
“We have not given tax abatement to residential development; we have for businesses,” Moser said. “I’m a bit apprehensive about that.”
The commissioners also will consider adopting the fiscal year 2019-20 budget and tax rate — $0.515 per $100 of property valuation, the same as last year.
Also on the agenda is potentially getting rid of an outdated agreement with the Kerr Economic Development Foundation, which no longer exists, and an agreement with the Upper Guadalupe Authority for feral hog abatement.
The meeting is at 9 a.m. at the Kerr County Courthouse, 700 Main St.
(0) comments
