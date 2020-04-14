Patricia Ann Cornelius Private services planned Apr 14, 2020 Apr 14, 2020 Updated 29 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KERRVILLE — Private family services will be held for Patricia Ann Cornelius, 89, of Kerrville, who died Saturday, March 28, 2020, in a local care center. Arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Receive alerts from The Kerrville Daily Times newsroom anytime there is a breaking news event Hill Country Sports Get a weekly update on the latest Kerr County sports news In Case You Missed It ICYM is a weekly newsletter highlighting thee important, talked about, and most read stories of the last week. Kerrville Deals & Contests Sign up to receive emails about latest deals, contests, and special offers from the Kerrville Daily Times and select partners. Morning Headlines Start your morning with a briefing on the latest Kerr County news News Updates Would like to receive our breaking news alerts? Signup today! Obituary notices Receive daily notices of deaths, obituaries and pending funeral notices Weekly Devotionals Get recommended scripture reading, weekly faith columns, and latest church news. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Today's front page Daily Times Daily Times Hill Country Culture April 2020 Hill Country Culture April 2020 Upcoming Events Apr 14 Grief Support Group Tue, Apr 14, 2020 Apr 15 A Course in Miracles Wed, Apr 15, 2020 CDT Apr 15 Empowering Dual Diagnosis Recovery Wed, Apr 15, 2020 CDT Apr 16 Hill Country Computer Club Thu, Apr 16, 2020 CDT Apr 20 Kerr County Woodcarvers Mon, Apr 20, 2020 CDT Apr 20 Center Point Lions Club Mon, Apr 20, 2020 CDT TRENDING NOW They gambled with a blood clotting drug to save COVID-19 patient Police involved in shooting on I-10 near Comfort When it comes to social distancing, Kerr County earns a D+ Bandera County man being treated for coronavirus at Peterson In a tweet, IRS says your money is headed to your bank account Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Online Poll How do you plan to spend your stimulus money? As money from the federal government starts to show up into people's bank accounts, we wanted to know what you will spend that money on? Or will you spend it all? You voted: Going into a savings account Help with a major purchase — car or house Help with a major household purchase — appliance or home improvement project Home entertainment Pay down debt Pay the rent Pay the mortgage Pay other bills Vote View Results Back
