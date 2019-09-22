On Oct. 1, smoking will be prohibited for everyone across the South Texas Veterans Health Care System, including at Kerrville’s expansive Veteran’s Affairs Medical Center.
While employees will be the only ones not allowed to smoke on Oct. 1, the goal is to have everyone tobacco-free by January.
The policy, which applies to all cigarettes, cigars, pipes, vape pens, e-cigarettes and every other smoking apparatus, is an effort to promote better health, said Nenette Madla, a VA public affairs officer.
“There is overwhelming evidence that smoking and exposure to secondhand smoke creates significant medical risks, as well as a growing body of evidence that exposure to thirdhand smoke creates additional risks to safety and direct patient care,” Madla said.
Tobacco is the No. 1 cause of preventable death and disease in the U.S., causing 480,000 deaths per year, Madla said. 14.6% of veterans across the nation that are enrolled for care in the VA reported smoking in 2018.
The VA will offer nicotine replacement therapy — such as a nicotine patch — to patients to help them kick the habit. Medical teams will provide help with medication and counseling.
The Kerrville Daily Times asked Facebook what their thoughts were on the new policy and while some said it was for the best, others said they are not on board.
“The one thing that helps them relax you want to take away,” commenter Jack Zap wrote.
According to Madla, veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder are more likely to smoke than veterans who don’t have PTSD. Many, in fact, say smoking actually helps them cope with their anxiety.
“While smoking may feel like it helps alleviate stress, in the long run it can make PTSD and stress symptoms worse,” Madla said. “Research has shown that veterans with PTSD can successfully quit and will not make PTSD symptoms worse.”
Smoking can make it harder to sleep, worsen anxiety, re-experiencing, avoidance and numbing, as well as increase the risk of cancer, stroke and heart disease, Madla said.
“Though it can be challenging to change old habits, try developing new, positive ways of coping with stress,” she said. “Taking a break from the stressful situation and taking deep breaths — without a cigarette — may help a person calm down. Pleasant distractions like hobbies, music or reading can take one’s mind off of the urge to smoke.”
Chewing on gum, candy, a straw or a toothpick, or even drinking water can also help, Madla added. It’s important to remember that cravings last just a few minutes.
Veterans can call 1-855-784-8838 Mondays through Fridays to talk with a tobacco cessation counselor for free help. Another resource is SmokefreeVET, which is a texting service offering tips and support. Text the word VET to 47848 or visit Smokefree.gov/VET.
