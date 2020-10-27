The enthusiasm for the 2020 election continued to show across Texas, especially here in Kerr County, where the early voting turnout hit 53.1%.
With four days remaining in early voting — the final day is Friday — more than 20,000 Kerr County residents have cast their ballots for local, state and national elections.
In counties with more than 30,000 voters, Kendall and Collin counties have had 57% turnout. The turnout across the state is nearing the 2016 turnout for the entire general election of 48%.
