Following about two weeks of the courthouse being lighted with the colors of the Ukrainian flag, members of the Kerr County Commissioners Court said they’ll put an end to such displays.
On Monday, the court directed Kerr County Attorney Heather Stebbins to prepare a revised policy that would only permit lighting the courthouse to commemorate Christmas, the Fourth of July and Texas Independence Day.
Commissioners Harley Belew and Jonathan Letz expressed opposition to lighting the building up with the colors of other nations.
“There’s no reason for the courthouse to become some kind of tableau, or whatever the cause du jour may be — it just irritates the living hell out of me,” said Belew, Precinct 1 commissioner.
Belew cast the sole opposing vote on March 14, when the court voted 3-1, with the county judge abstaining, to light up the courthouse with the colors of the Ukrainian flag. On Monday, Letz said he supported that, because it didn’t seem like a political issue for him.
“To me, it’s a recognition of a tragedy that happened,” Letz said. “It’s not a Republican or a Democratic statement one way or the other, or independent.”
Belew also expressed opposition to constantly lowering flags at half staff. He asked why flags have been at half staff, and no one on the court responded. Stebbins eventually said that it was due to the recent death of former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright.
“When are we going to stop lowering the flag to half staff because some bureaucrat died?” Belew said. “I’ve just had enough of all of it. Half the time we don’t know who it is that died or what the problem is when the flag is at half staff. People are going to pass this courthouse and see blue and gold and think Tivy’s in playoffs somewhere.”
Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly, who abstained from the March 14 vote, had said that although there are a lot of good causes the county can weigh in on, the county should avoid getting involved in political issues.
Commissioners court members advised that people request the use of the designated corner at Sidney Baker and Main Street to express support for various causes and issues. The public may place signs there or other items with the permission of the county.
“They still have the corner out there; they can ask for it,” said Precinct 4 Commissioner Don Harris. “It’s not ruling anybody out.”
The court’s March 14 vote was provisional on private funding being obtained for lights, but it turned out that the lighting equipment is LED-based and only a matter of reprogramming, with no purchases necessary, Harris told the court Monday. It probably took county workers five minutes to accomplish, he said.
“It wasn’t a big deal for maintenance or anything like that,” Harris said.
But the ease at changing lighting made changing the policy even more important, Belew responded.
“I don’t want this looking like something different every week,” Belew said.
