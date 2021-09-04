TEX. PERMIAN BASIN (1-0 , 0-0) -VS- SOUTHWEST BAPTIST (0-1 , 0-0)
|Team
|7
|7
|3
|7
|24
|0
|0
|9
|7
|16
|Qtr
|Time
|Scoring Play
|TPB
|SBU
|08:11
|TPB - Smart,Jordan 21 yd pass from Roberts,Clayton (Roberts,Carson kick) 8 plays, 65 yards, TOP 03:23
|7
|0
|00:43
|TPB - Link,MJ 22 yd pass from Roberts,Clayton (Roberts,Carson kick) 4 plays, 82 yards, TOP 01:51
|14
|0
|14:03
|SBU - 0 yd safety
|14
|2
|12:51
|SBU - Cuillard,Curtis 22 yd pass from Callis,Cooper (Turner,Logan kick) 4 plays, 53 yards, TOP 01:12
|14
|9
|07:22
|TPB - Roberts,Carson 23 yd field goal 15 plays, 69 yards, TOP 05:29
|17
|9
|09:11
|TPB - Roberts,Clayton 45 yd run (Roberts,Carson kick), 7 plays, 80 yards, TOP 03:23
|24
|9
|02:26
|SBU - Callis,Cooper 7 yd run (Turner,Logan kick), 6 plays, 66 yards, TOP 01:58
|24
|16
|24
|16
