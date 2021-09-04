TEX. PERMIAN BASIN (1-0 , 0-0) -VS- SOUTHWEST BAPTIST (0-1 , 0-0)

Team1st2nd3rd4thTotal
 Tex. Permian Basin773724
Southwest Baptist009716

Scoring Summary
QtrTimeScoring PlayTPBSBU
1st08:11TPB - Smart,Jordan 21 yd pass from Roberts,Clayton (Roberts,Carson kick) 8 plays, 65 yards, TOP 03:2370
2nd00:43TPB - Link,MJ 22 yd pass from Roberts,Clayton (Roberts,Carson kick) 4 plays, 82 yards, TOP 01:51140
3rd14:03SBU - 0 yd safety142
3rd12:51SBU - Cuillard,Curtis 22 yd pass from Callis,Cooper (Turner,Logan kick) 4 plays, 53 yards, TOP 01:12149
3rd07:22TPB - Roberts,Carson 23 yd field goal 15 plays, 69 yards, TOP 05:29179
4th09:11TPB - Roberts,Clayton 45 yd run (Roberts,Carson kick), 7 plays, 80 yards, TOP 03:23249
4th02:26SBU - Callis,Cooper 7 yd run (Turner,Logan kick), 6 plays, 66 yards, TOP 01:582416
   2416

