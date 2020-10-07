VB: Johnson City defeats Center Point Tuesday night Cary.Burgess@dailytimes.com Cary Burgess Author email Oct 7, 2020 Oct 7, 2020 Updated 14 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Johnson City swept Center Point 3-0 Tuesday night in Johnson City. The Pirates were defeated in three sets 25-9, 25-11 and 25-7. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Johnson City Pirate Vb Cary Burgess Author email Follow Cary Burgess Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Receive alerts from The Kerrville Daily Times newsroom anytime there is a breaking news event Hill Country Sports Get a weekly update on the latest Kerr County sports news In Case You Missed It ICYM is a weekly newsletter highlighting thee important, talked about, and most read stories of the last week. Kerrville Deals & Contests Sign up to receive emails about latest deals, contests, and special offers from the Kerrville Daily Times and select partners. Morning Headlines Start your morning with a briefing on the latest Kerr County news News Updates Would like to receive our breaking news alerts? Signup today! Obituary notices Receive daily notices of deaths, obituaries and pending funeral notices Weekly Devotionals Get recommended scripture reading, weekly faith columns, and latest church news. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Today's front page Daily Times Daily Times Hill Country Culture October 2020 Hill Country Culture October 2020 Upcoming Events Oct 7 A Course in Miracles Wed, Oct 7, 2020 CDT Oct 7 Empowering Dual Diagnosis Recovery Wed, Oct 7, 2020 CDT Oct 8 Hill Country Computer Club Thu, Oct 8, 2020 CDT Oct 9 PREP VOLLEYBALL: Blanco at Comfort Fri, Oct 9, 2020 Oct 9 PREP VOLLEYBALL: Harper at Medina Fri, Oct 9, 2020 Oct 9 PREP VOLLEYBALL: Ingram at Llano Fri, Oct 9, 2020 Oct 9 PREP FOOTBALL: Killeen Shoemaker at Tivy Fri, Oct 9, 2020 Oct 9 Drum Circle Fri, Oct 9, 2020 CDT Oct 10 PREP TENNIS: Tivy at Uvalde Sat, Oct 10, 2020 Oct 10 PREP TENNIS: Tivy vs Del Rio Sat, Oct 10, 2020 TRENDING NOW County judge removes Kerr from list of counties exempt from governor's mask order New COVID-19 death reported for Kerr County Butterfly invasion due to migration and strong cold front Kerrville bar and grill closed by TABC for coronavirus violation Living for her family: How one Kerrville woman is fighting breast cancer Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Online Poll Do you support Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly's decision to reinstate the mask order? In an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus, Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly asked the Texas Department of State Health Services to remove the county from the mask order exemption that is had previously received last month. You voted: Yes, it's the right decision No, it's the wrong decision I will never wear a mask The mask order should have never been rescinded Vote View Results Back
