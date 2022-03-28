Settlements to be paid related to opioid litigation are estimated to total $315,000 for Kerr County, according to a local elected official.
The settlements are related to litigation between some states, including Texas, and various entities, including Johnson & Johnson, Cardinal, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., according to information from County Attorney Heather Stebbins. The businesses were accused of being culpable for widespread opioid addiction and overdoses.
In addition to the settlement, Kerr County and others will be able to request funding from their respective healthcare regions to help deal with opioid addiction. Region 6, Kerr’s area, will receive $68,228,047 under this funding program, according to Stebbins.
The most recent settlement agreement involving pharmaceutical distributors Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen was the fifth statewide opioid settlement that Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton finalized for Texas, according to a press release from his office.
The companies were sued for their role in creating and fueling the nationwide opioid epidemic, according to the release.
Kerr County commissioners issued a March 7 order and resolution approving the proposed settlement agreements. The resolution accused various companies of “fraudulent and/or reckless marketing and/or distribution of opioids that have resulted in addiction and overdoses.”
“Texans have been devastated by the opioid crisis, and it is important that this settlement is proportioned fairly among the communities that need it most,” Paxton said in his release. “Pharmaceutical companies that have been at the root of the problem must be involved in not only changing their business practices to keep this tragic epidemic from taking more lives in the future, but also by providing treatment for those currently still struggling with opioid addiction.”
The most commonly prescribed opioids include Hydrocodone (Vicodin), Oxycodone, (OxyContin, Percocet), Oxymorphone (Opana), Morphine (Kadian, Avinza), Codeine, Fentanyl, Hydromorphone, Tapentadol and Methadone, according to a factsheet from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“In recent years, there has been a dramatic increase in the acceptance and use of prescription opioids for the treatment of chronic, non-cancer pain, such as back pain or osteoarthritis, despite serious risks and the lack of evidence about their long-term effectiveness,” reads the CDC factsheet.
Overdose deaths involving prescription opioids were more than four times higher in 2018 than in 1999, and in 2018, almost 32% of all U.S. opioid overdose deaths involved a prescription opioid, according to the CDC.
“Even though the number of overdose deaths involving prescription opioids decreased in 2018, more than 232,000 people have died in the United States from overdoses involving prescription opioids since 1991,” reads the factsheet. “Overdose is not the only risk related to prescription opioids. Anyone who takes prescription opioids can become addicted to them. Talk to your doctor about ways to manage your pain that do not involve prescription opioids. Some of these options may actually work better and have fewer risks and side effects.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.