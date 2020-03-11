Edward “Ray” Courtney, 91, passed away on January 5, 2020, at his home in Kerrville, Texas, with many of his loving family members surrounding him.
Ray married his sweetheart, Florence Gertrude Smith, on August 7, 1948, in Mineral Wells, Texas. After Florence’s death in 2002, he married Jane Hager Howard in 2004.
Ray worked 26 years for Swift & Co. in Fort Worth, Texas. After he retired, he and Florence opened their own business, Show Dogs Inc., with headquarters in Grapevine, Texas. Their business allowed them to travel the world, which was a favorite pastime for Ray and Flo. Their son, Steven Courtney, carries on the family business throughout the lower half of the United States, supplying professionals with goods needed in the show dog world.
Ray was also known for his birdhouses, bird feeders and martin houses, which he made and sold at the Kerr County Market Days and other locations in the Hill Country. He loved working with wood and creating new designs for his birdhouses. He passed this skill along to his grandson, Adam Pate.
Mr. Courtney is survived by his wife, Jane; children, David Wayne Courtney, formerly of Boca Raton, Florida, Deanna Rae Courtney Pate of Harper Texas, and Mark Steven Courtney of Keller, Texas; eight grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren. He also has two living sisters, Dorothy Smith and Pam Merideth.
Preceding him in death was wife of 56 years, Florence; grandson, Erik Landon Pate; and great-grandson, Lincoln Edward Lyman.
He has three brothers and a sister who have passed away, Jimmy Courtney, Claude Courtney, Franklin Courtney and Evelyn Price.
A memorial service for Ray will be at 1 p.m. March 14, 2020, at Sunrise Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon. The church is located at 1200 Broadway, Kerrville.
