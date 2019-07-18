For hunters, fishermen and outdoorsmen, the target for this weekend’s activities may be the Texas Gun and Knife Show.
Attendees can expect to find displays of shotguns, rifles, handguns, scopes, knives, shooting supplies, hand-crafted wild game calls, ammunition, reloading equipment, gun cases, pistol and rifle magazines, military surplus items, collectors’ items, archery gear, fishing supplies, safes, custom handmade gun cabinets, wild game jerky and more.
“Our goal is to help vendors display their guns, knives and ammo in a safe environment to share with the public,” states the show’s webpage.
Those interested in hunting will have the opportunity to stock up on supplies, as this fall’s archery season is Sept. 28 through Nov. 1, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
Those who miss this weekend’s event will have one more chance to attend a Texas Gun and Knife Show in September before the season starts.
Guests are allowed to bring their own gun to the show, provided it is unloaded and checked at a table, where it will be marked with a tie.
Pets must be kept on a leash and attended at all times.
The show runs 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 Texas Highway 27.
Those interested in being a vendor at a future show are asked to call Janice Hill at 830-285-0575 and leave their names, phone numbers, what items are intended to be sold and how may tables will be needed.
For more information about the show, call 830-896-9044.
