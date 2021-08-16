Kerrville received one of its largest sales tax payments this month, and the city of Ingram, along with Kerr County, also received some of their larger allocations.
The county received $509,275.71, Ingram received $63,947.05, and Kerrville received $1,290,907.72, according to the website of the Texas comptroller’s office. These amounts, larger for each entity than any previous August, were based on sales made in June by businesses that report tax monthly and on sales made in April, May and June by quarterly filers.
The city of Kerrville has received more sales tax payments this year — at $8,866,453.91 — than in any year before 2015.
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar’s office announced it was sending cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $1.07 billion in local sales tax allocations for August — 17.4% more than in August 2020.
Monthly sales tax allocations rarely topped a million dollars for the city of Kerrville in previous years — it usually happened once a year after Christmas. The spikes suddenly began happening multiple times in 2020, and this year, it’s occurred almost every month.
The city’s record payment occurred in May, when it received $1,319,273.11.
The county’s allocations rarely topped $350,000 a month. This became a regular occurrence in 2019 and happened a historic nine months last year. The county received its first-ever allocation of more than half a million dollars in February — based on Christmas season sales — of $507,887. The county received its largest-ever allocation of $516,408.88 in May.
The county has already obtained more sales tax dollars this calendar year —$3,516,953.23 — than in any year before 2015.
The city of Ingram received its largest-ever sales tax allocation in June — $69,996.99 — and more so far this year than in all of 2012.
Earlier this month, Hegar announced total sales tax revenue for the three months ending in July was up 20.2% compared to the same period a year ago and 13.9% compared to 2019. Sales tax is the largest source of state funding for the state budget, accounting for 59% of all tax collections, according to a press release from his office.
July state sales tax collections “strongly surpassed both year-ago and pre-pandemic levels, with continued vigorous growth from non-retail sectors,” according to the release.
"The sharpest increase from a year ago was in receipts from oil and gas mining, as the higher crude oil prices of recent months support increased drilling activity, albeit still well below the pre-pandemic pace,” Hegar said in the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.