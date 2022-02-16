Tivy kicks off another season. Thursday The Tivy softball tournament gets underway with the Lady Antlers facing Devine at 3pm and San Angelo Central at 5pm. Friday the team will play Devine at 3pm and San Angelo at 5pm. Saturday the Lady Antlers will play early against Blanco at 9am and San Angelo Central at 11am.
Tivy’s CJ Watson takes some swings during practice Wednesday. The Lady Antlers will host a tournament starting Thursday with Tivy playing Blanco at 3pm.
The Lady Antlers softball team limber up before practice Wednesday. The Antlers will host a tournament starting Thursday at 3pm against Blanco.
The Kerrville Tivy Lady Antlers will kick off another season at the Tivy softball complex Thursday through Saturday.
The Lady Antlers will be hosting the Tivy Tournament which features Kerrville Tivy, Blanco, Boerne Champion and San Angelo Central.
Tivy Head Coach Bradley Lee will enter his first year at Tivy after spending several seasons in Seminole, Texas. Lee is excited about the tournament this week. The tournament originally had three additional schools from El Paso, but COVID-19 forced the El Paso teams to withdraw from the tourney.
"We had a couple of El Paso schools that were in it," Lee said. "They couldn't travel anymore due to COVID, so we lost three teams from El Paso so it's just San Angelo Central, Boerne Champion, Blanco and Devine in addition to Tivy. We play San Angelo three times."
Tivy will play their first tournament game at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17 against Blanco. The second game will follow against San Angelo Central at 5 p.m.
Tivy's portion of the tournament resumes on Friday, Feb. 18 at the Tivy Softball Complex. Tivy will play Devine at 3 p.m. and San Angelo Central at 5 p.m.
The tournament wraps up Saturday, Feb. 19 at the same location. Tivy will host Blanco at 9 a.m. and San Angelo Central at 11 a.m.
"There should be some good competition," Lee said. "We will see where we are at during the tournament."
Tivy played their season opener on Tuesday night, defeating Alamo Heights on the road, 10-2. Lee sees an opportunity for this tournament to help his team get stronger.
"We hope to just get our bats stronger," Lee said. "Our top five are hitting pretty well right now and if we can get our number six, seven, eight and nine spots hitting, I think we are going to have a good year."
Lee is happy to have a couple of good pitchers in his lineup this season. Jordyn Joy, Amelia Balser and Christy Medina are expected to rotate on the pitchers mound this year for the Lady Antlers.
"We have some good arms," Lee said. "If we can throw some strikes, we should be alright."
Lee expects fans to be treated to some good softball play during this tournament.
"You can expect some good energy and we hope to get better and see how we do," Lee said.
