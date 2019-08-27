The next free concert in the Concerts by the River series will feature The Mike Kasberg Quartet, food from local restaurants and a tree fund for Kerrville’s parks. The event will get underway at 7 p.m. Friday at Louise Hays Park, 202 Thompson Drive.
Local brewery Pint and Plow is donating its proceeds from food sales at the concert toward the parks and recreation department’s tree program, which adds trees to the parks system.
Other food and drink options at the event will be offered by Buzzie’s Bar-B-Q, Conchita’s, Nobilitea and Kona Ice.
Concertgoers are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs, bug spray and picnic blankets. Glass containers, smoking and vaping are not allowed.
Sponsors for the concert include James Avery, Mini Mart, Crenwelge Motors, UBS Financial and Pint and Plow.
For more information, contact the parks and recreation department at 830-257-7300 or recreation@kerrvilletx.gov or visit kerrvilletx.gov.
