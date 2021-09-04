NORTHWESTERN ST. (0-1 , 0-0) -VS- NORTH TEXAS (1-0 , 0-0)

Team1st2nd3rd4thTotal
Northwestern St.0140014
 North Texas71717344
Scoring Summary
QtrTimeScoring PlayNSUUNT
1st04:30UNT - Torrey,DeAndre 24 yd run (Mooney,Ethan kick), 7 plays, 86 yards, TOP 01:5207
2nd14:24NSU - Price Jr.,Kendrick 65 yd pass from Fletcher,Kaleb (Goldina,Eddie kick) 5 plays, 80 yards, TOP 01:2477
2nd12:22UNT - Torrey,DeAndre 32 yd run (Mooney,Ethan kick), 6 plays, 68 yards, TOP 01:52714
2nd11:12UNT - Mooney,Ethan 38 yd field goal 4 plays, 5 yards, TOP 01:00717
2nd06:30NSU - Adams,Scooter 36 yd run (Goldina,Eddie kick), 4 plays, 51 yards, TOP 00:491417
2nd03:57UNT - Torrey,DeAndre 31 yd run (Mooney,Ethan kick), 8 plays, 75 yards, TOP 02:331424
3rd08:47UNT - Burns,Roderic 23 yd pass from Ruder,Jace (Mooney,Ethan kick) 9 plays, 59 yards, TOP 03:241431
3rd07:03UNT - Mooney,Ethan 48 yd field goal 4 plays, 2 yards, TOP 01:131434
3rd00:05UNT - Johnson,Isaiah 20 yd run (Mooney,Ethan kick), 13 plays, 92 yards, TOP 05:151441
4th05:48UNT - Mooney,Ethan 22 yd field goal 12 plays, 79 yards, TOP 04:401444
   1444

