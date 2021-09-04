|1st
|04:30
|UNT - Torrey,DeAndre 24 yd run (Mooney,Ethan kick), 7 plays, 86 yards, TOP 01:52
|0
|7
|2nd
|14:24
|NSU - Price Jr.,Kendrick 65 yd pass from Fletcher,Kaleb (Goldina,Eddie kick) 5 plays, 80 yards, TOP 01:24
|7
|7
|2nd
|12:22
|UNT - Torrey,DeAndre 32 yd run (Mooney,Ethan kick), 6 plays, 68 yards, TOP 01:52
|7
|14
|2nd
|11:12
|UNT - Mooney,Ethan 38 yd field goal 4 plays, 5 yards, TOP 01:00
|7
|17
|2nd
|06:30
|NSU - Adams,Scooter 36 yd run (Goldina,Eddie kick), 4 plays, 51 yards, TOP 00:49
|14
|17
|2nd
|03:57
|UNT - Torrey,DeAndre 31 yd run (Mooney,Ethan kick), 8 plays, 75 yards, TOP 02:33
|14
|24
|3rd
|08:47
|UNT - Burns,Roderic 23 yd pass from Ruder,Jace (Mooney,Ethan kick) 9 plays, 59 yards, TOP 03:24
|14
|31
|3rd
|07:03
|UNT - Mooney,Ethan 48 yd field goal 4 plays, 2 yards, TOP 01:13
|14
|34
|3rd
|00:05
|UNT - Johnson,Isaiah 20 yd run (Mooney,Ethan kick), 13 plays, 92 yards, TOP 05:15
|14
|41
|4th
|05:48
|UNT - Mooney,Ethan 22 yd field goal 12 plays, 79 yards, TOP 04:40
|14
|44
