HOUSTON BAPTIST (0-1 , 0-0) -VS- NEW MEXICO (1-0 , 0-0)
|Team
|0
|10
|0
|7
|17
|14
|7
|3
|3
|27
|Qtr
|Time
|Scoring Play
|HBU
|UNM
|12:50
|UNM - Wilson Jr.,Terry 11 yd pass from Wilson Jr.,Terry (Shelley,Andrew kick) 3 plays, 22 yards, TOP 01:28
|0
|7
|08:16
|UNM - Bruckler,Trace 4 yd pass from Wilson Jr.,Terry (Shelley,Andrew kick) 9 plays, 74 yards, TOP 04:02
|0
|14
|12:59
|HBU - Thompson,Tyson 44 yd punt return (Garcia,Gino kick)
|7
|14
|04:27
|HBU - Garcia,Gino 45 yd field goal 16 plays, 48 yards, TOP 06:09
|10
|14
|02:40
|UNM - Lanier,Keyonte 47 yd pass from Wilson Jr.,Terry (Shelley,Andrew kick) 4 plays, 59 yards, TOP 01:40
|10
|21
|06:22
|UNM - Shelley,Andrew 30 yd field goal 10 plays, 38 yards, TOP 05:42
|10
|24
|04:03
|HBU - King,Charles 6 yd pass from Bentsen,Blaise (Garcia,Gino kick) 7 plays, 40 yards, TOP 02:57
|17
|24
|01:38
|UNM - Shelley,Andrew 37 yd field goal 4 plays, 7 yards, TOP 01:21
|17
|27
|17
27
Wilson leads New Mexico past Houston Baptist 27-17 in opener
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Terry Wilson Jr. completed 20 of 26 passes for 174 yards and three touchdowns and New Mexico, playing its first home game in 642 days, made a winner of second-year head coach Danny Gonzales in his home debut with a 27-17 nonconference victory over Houston Baptist on Thursday night.
Wilson tossed a pair of first-quarter TDs — connecting with Kyle Jarvis from 11 yards out and Trace Buckler for a 4-yarder and a 14-0 Lobos' lead. Tyson Thompson put the Huskies on the scoreboard with a 44-yard punt return TD and Gino Garcia added a 45-yard field goal to pull HBU within 14-10 with 4:27 remaining in the half. Wilson answered with a 47-yard scoring strike to Keyonta Lanier to put the Lobos up 21-10 at halftime.
Andrew Shelley kicked a pair of field goals to account for New Mexico's second-half offense.
Blaise Bentsen completed 27 of 47 passes for 196 yards and a score with two interceptions for Houston Baptist, an FCS school. Charles King had seven catches for 64 yards and a score. It was the first meeting between the schools.
