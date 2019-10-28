This week will feature much colder temperatures and a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
The leading edge of colder air will arrive late Monday night into Tuesday. The front will bring cooler temperatures and a few showers and thunderstorms Tuesday.
A secondary surge of colder air arrives Wednesday night and Thursday. This front will bring cold air and the potential for freezing temperatures by Friday morning.
We can expect a mixture of clouds and sunshine Monday. Highs top out in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Southerly winds average 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph possible.
Cloudy skies and rather humid weather conditions prevail Monday night. Isolated showers and storms are possible with temps in the lower 60s.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast Tuesday. Highs remain in the 60s most areas. Winds become north at 5 to 15 mph. Some of the rainfall could become locally heavy.
Tuesday-night temps may be between 50 and 55 degrees. Locally heavy rainfall is possible.
Cary Burgess is a certified broadcast meteorologist. Find him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/drdopplerhillcountry. Email him at dryline34@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.