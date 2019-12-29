The Kerr County Commissioners Court plans to ask voters to support a bond issuance next year for a new animal shelter and the expansion and improvement of other facilities and offices across the county.
The bond, the cost of which hasn’t been determined, is needed to accommodate future growth, and remedy a lack of sufficient space for records, among other needs, said Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly.
“We have absolutely no place to grow” on existing county land, Kelly said Monday. Additionally, current storage space for records the state requires to be preserved is inadequate, he said. Kelly speculated that a bond could range from $20 million to $30 million, but cautioned the numbers are very preliminary.
“It’s probably going to be a pretty good-sized bond issue,” Kelly said.
He indicated that late next year may be a good time for the county to acquire debt, due to potentially low interest rates and building costs.
One of the biggest projects could be building a new animal shelter — a topic that has embroiled the commissioners in controversy for months.
Kelly said the current animal control facility is insufficient to accommodate growth, and the topography of the land makes expansion there infeasible, so a new property must be found. But that may not spell the end for that shelter; Kelly said the county will be in talks with newly formed animal welfare nonprofit, Kerrrville Pets Alive, to determine in what form, and under whose control, the facility could remain as a supplement to the county’s required role as a provider of rabies and animal control services in the area.
“We do have a good working relationship with them,” Kelly said of the nonprofit. “Depending on what the committee recommends and what the people approve, that could be a possibility.”
A county committee formed to determine capital improvement needs has met three times and has yet to issue recommendations, and commissioners have been discussing potential property acquisitions in closed executive session meetings over at least the last few weeks.
A new animal services office, including an animal shelter, could be about $4.27 million, according to last summer’s cost estimate.
County officials are also looking at improvements to the indoor arena at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, because its dirt floors are soaking up animal feces and urine, thereby preventing, for public health reasons, its full utilization, Kelly said. The facility needs asphalt or concrete, he said.
Officials over the summer estimated the cost arena improvements at $2.5 million. Kelly said there has been “a lot of deferred maintenance” of that facility, which he said also needs electrical sprinklers and improvements to insulation and doors.
The county is assessing the feasibility of acquiring more property for a courthouse annex. The property in Ingram that houses Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 and other county offices may not be available for much longer, as the landlord has expressed a desire to sell the property, Kelly indicated. Having one location for the Precinct 3 Constable’s Office and the Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Court would also be ideal, he said.
Kelly said it would also be good to have the crime victims coordinator’s office away from the courts where victims may inadvertently meet their perpetrators.
New building construction costs would probably be about $250 per square foot, he said.
The committee will be meeting twice a month for the next few months and may have recommendations by April or May.
“How much is (the bond) going to be, we really don’t know,” Kelly said. “At this point all we can tell you is we’re trying to get an assessment of where we are, get some recommendations, take it to the people and see what they think.”
The committee is composed of Chris Hughes, engineer and owner of Broken Arrow Ranch; Bobby Templeton, superintendent of Ingram ISD; former County Judge Fred Henneke; Brenda Hughes, animal welfare advocate; Pete Calderon, Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce; and ex officio member Peter Lewis, an architect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.