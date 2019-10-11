HIT: Housing gets a plan, but here come the questions
The Kerrville City Council has rightly been discussing the shortage of affordable homes in the area for the last few months, but on Tuesday they took action in an attempt to help develop some solutions when it comes to the problem of housing in the Hill Country, especially for workers.
On Tuesday night, the City Council adopted a strategic plan that aims to reduce the housing shortage through a myriad of programs and initiatives, including providing tax relief to encourage some infill development in the city’s historic core.
The important message the City Council provided Tuesday was a measure of unanimity in their voice. It’s clear to all five members of the council that Kerrville is poised for bigger and better things, but it can’t do it if no one who works here can afford to live here.
This is a first step, just like the city’s ambitious 2050 plan to rethink planning and zoning, but it’s the right step.
HIT: A win for our heat-exhausted sanity
After more than 70 consecutive days of temperatures over 90 degrees in Kerrville, along with most of the Hill Country, we had a single day on Monday when the temperatures dropped to 81 degrees.
Some will argue this is a sign of global warming, but we’ve had long hot spells before but admittedly this one was exhausting. Of course, we had about one day of respite before it soared back into the 90s.
The consecutive hot days do remind us of some important things about living in this part of Texas and that’s it’s prone to hot and dry stretches, and that means we should be mindful of water and energy conservation and to be careful with fire. For some of us, however, the hot weather is the reason we love Texas, but maybe not for nearly three months straight.
HIT: Purple with purpose
It was good form by the county of Kerr to have the perimeter lights around the courthouse to highlight the fight against domestic violence and abuse. This month highlights not only breast cancer awareness, but another public health problem — domestic violence.
The number of women who will experience domestic violence remains startling, and it remains at one out of every three women will experience some form of violence in their life. Domestic violence, of course, is not limited to just women but affects men and children. The fallout of domestic violence is shattering on families and our society.
The good news is there are groups, including the Hill Country Crisis Counseling, that provide resources and help for the families that need it. However, we always need to remain vigilant and by lighting up the county building for a week is just one sign that we’re paying attention to a problem, which doesn’t seem to want to go away.
MISS: Where are the voters?
In reality this is a hit for the hard work of Kerr County’s League of Women Voters, who worked diligently this week to provide voting registration to local voters. During an all-day voter registration drive at the Cailloux Theater, the league was able to register just 13 people.
That’s it. Thirteen. It’s better than zero, but it’s discouraging that so few people decided to take advantage of the effort that the League put together. Shame on us as a society to continually show apathy when it comes to registering and voting.
We’re proud of the effort the League put forward, we’re disappointed in our community, but we encourage the League to keep doing the work, spreading the message about the importance of civic engagement and to keep hosting events that will help register people to vote.
