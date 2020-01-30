Do you have a Clue that electronic devices have Monopoly on your Life?
Unplug from those electronic devices and plug in to your family by playing board games.
The Salvation Army Kroc Center will host a Family Game Nights from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7 and 21. No experience is necessary — all skill levels welcome.
A variety of games will be available to choose from, or guests can bring their favorite board game to share for the night.
“Take a Risk,” said a Kroc Center spokesman. “Play with other families —you won’t be Sorry.”
Family Game Nights are free for Kroc Family Members and Boys & Girls Club members, and admission is $5 per family for non-members.
Refreshments will be sold at RJ’s Café.
FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT
The Kroc Center also is planning Family Movie Nights on the second Friday of each month.
Shows will start at 7 p.m., and admission is free to Kroc Family Members and Boys & Girls Club members. Non-members will pay $2 per person.
Only movies rated G and PG (with permission waiver) will be shown.
“Lion King” will be shown on Feb. 14.
For additional information on activities at the Kroc Center, call 830-315-5762.
