First Christian Church, 1900 Goat Creek Road, will host an evening of Gospel music beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23.
The public is invited to “come hear some good ol’ gospel songs,” a spokeswoman for the church said in a press release.
Music will be provided by the church’s Sanctuary Choir, along with accompanist Esther Cook on piano and a small orchestra of musicians.
