A retired peace officer with more than four decades of experience in law enforcement has been hired to help the city of Ingram fill some open police positions and find a permanent police chief.
Joe Hamilton was hired as interim chief on Monday by Ingram Mayor Claud Jordan.
Hamilton said he’ll examine three years of Ingram police data — such as response time, types and frequencies of calls for service — to determine the ideal number of officer positions for the agency.
Jordan expressed confidence in Hamilton.
“He’s on it,” Jordan said.
Hamilton also will hire more officers — he has some interviews scheduled for Friday — and will be looking for a police chief.
“I think we’re in pretty good shape; we just need to fill the vacancies we have at the present time,” Hamilton said.
Four of the department’s peace officers resigned in recent weeks, including its police chief, leaving three officers left, not counting Hamilton. Two of the remaining officers have submitted job applications elsewhere, Hamilton said.
“I visited with the (Kerr County) sheriff (Larry Leitha) — I know him — and he’s going to try to do what he can to help us out in the interim until we can get fully staffed,” Hamilton said.
Hamilton was a Texas Department of Public Safety patrol captain in the San Antonio area while Leitha was working as a state trooper in Devine.
“It was really good to see him and visit with him again,” Hamilton said of Leitha. “I like him; he’s very confident, and I was just pleased he’s in that position up here. He’s telling me it’s great to be up here; this is home for him.”
Hamilton said Jordan made a good first impression.
“I like him; he’s aggressive,” Hamilton said of Jordan. “He’s a good guy and got good intentions — that’s my perception, meeting him last week. We’ll grow together and I'll do what I can for the police department and give him time to do whatever he needs to do with the rest of the city. He’s got a lot on his plate, too.”
Hamilton works for Texas First, a staffing agency that provides interim officials to cities around the state. He said the kind work he’ll do in Ingram usually takes about a month or two, although there was one city that took nine months.
“My goal is, it’s a mission to make things better, and it’s a challenge,” Hamilton said. “We’ve got a challenge here, but it’s not anything usual. It’s a good location, it’s a good place to live.”
Hamilton lives on a hill with his wife amidst 2.5 acres in Comal County, not far from Canyon Lake, he said. Their three grandsons keep them there — otherwise, they might have retired in Kerrville, he said. His wife is blessed to be able to babysit regularly for their youngest son, who has the young children, he said.
“My wife says we’re not moving,” Hamilton said.
The couple loves the Texas Hill Country, and their homestead is in a part of Texas he called “the gateway to the Hill Country.”
His role as a newcomer in Ingram is beneficial, as it separates him somewhat from the politics of the small town, Hamilton said.
“I’m an outsider, so I don’t get involved in that,” he said. “My goal is to help the city. … I always have a lot of respect for city officials. They don’t make anything — they’re volunteers. You can’t please everybody all the time, and they’ve got to make some tough decisions. I respect that. Rarely do people agree. … That’s why we have elections, to come to a consensus.”
Hamilton welcomes police officer applicants.
“We’re looking for a good fit,” Hamilton said. “A combination of veterans with experience and also some new blood to train and take over when the older guys retire.”
