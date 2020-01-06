The city’s looking for players for its Adult Flag Football League.
The league’s spring season will begin March 2. A minimum of five teams are needed to begin a league. Games will be seven versus seven with 12 maximum on a roster. The league is designed for players 18 years and older, but teens ages 16 years and older can play with a parent waiver.
The city also is seeking referees for the flag football games. Referees are paid $15 per game with as many as six games per week. No license is required, but is preferred. According to a city press release.
Team registration packets including the bylaws and waivers are available at www.kerrvilletx.gov.for or the Parks and Recreation Department, Kerrville-Schreiner Park, 2385 Bandera Highway.
A mandatory captain’s meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28 at the Parks and Recreation administration building in Kerrville-Schreiner Park. Teams must have representation at the meeting, with a maximum of two reps per team.
“Those who are interested in playing but do not have a team can contact the Parks and Recreation Department to be considered for pick up by one of the established teams; however, this is not a guarantee,” states the press release.
For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 830-257-7300, recreation@kerrvilletx.gov, visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov, or follow it on Facebook at City of Kerrville TX – City Hall.
