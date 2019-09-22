A 51-year-old Kerrville man was in the county jail Sunday pending transfer to state prison for violating sex offender registration conditions.
John Howard Hickman, who was sentenced Thursday by 216th District Judge N. Keith Williams, is a registered sex offender because he was convicted of aggravated sexual assault in 1986.
Howard pleaded guilty in July to two violations: inadequately reporting his Instagram account to the sheriff’s office in 2017, and failing to report a change in his job status to the same authority in 2018.
Howard was sentenced to prison for one of the violations and received 10 years probation for the other violation; these sentences run concurrently. He also was ordered to pay $662 in court costs and $500 for a court-appointed attorney.
One of Howard’s charges was enhanced due to previous convictions: burglary of a Bexar County habitation in 1986; attempted burglary of a Bexar County habitation in 1991; and a 2013 conviction of violating sex offender registration requirements in Kendall County. One of his charges was punishable by as much as 99 years in prison due to the enhancement, while the other carried the penalty of as much as 10 years in prison, according to court records.
WOMAN TO GET PRISON FOR SPITTING ON OFFICER
A 38-year-old San Antonio woman was in the county jail Sunday pending transfer to state prison for spitting on an Ingram police officer.
Rebecca Ann Salas pleaded guilty in May to harassment of a public servant, a third degree felony punishable by as much as 10 years in prison.
She spit on the officer as he was arresting her on suspicion of public intoxication in September 2018. One of the reasons the court system takes spitting seriously is that diseases can be transmitted through saliva.
Salas was convicted in 2012 of the same offense in Bexar County, according to court records.
Others recently sentenced include:
• Timothy Rene Parker, who was sentenced by Williams to 18 months in state jail for possessing less than 1 gram of methamphetamine.
• Charles Louis Atmospera, who was sentenced by 198th District Judge Melvin “Rex” Emerson to 10 years deferred adjudication probation after pleading guilty to three charges: two counts of delivery of 1/4 ounces to 5 pounds of marijuana in a drug-free zone; and delivery of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone, namely THC, the active psychoactive compound in marijuana. He was ordered to complete a drug treatment program and pay a $3,000 fine, $360 in restitution for crime lab tests and $1,239 in court costs.
