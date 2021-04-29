A 50-year-old Kerrville man with six driving while intoxicated convictions has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, pursuant to plea deals.
Michael Dwayne Byers pleaded guilty on April 8, to two felony DWIs, one in Kerr County and another in Gillespie County, confirmed prosecutor Lucy Wilke, 216th district attorney. He’d been previously convicted of four DWIs, she said.
Having already been convicted of misdemeanor DWI twice — in 1998 in Galveston County and in 2001 in Harris County, according to an indictment — Byers was eligible to have any subsequent DWIs prosecuted as felonies. The next two he received were a felony DWI conviction in Harris County in 2008 and another in 2016, according to an indictment.
Since then, Byers had a number of apparently alcohol-related arrests in 2019 in Gillespie and Kerr counties, according to jail records:
Nov. 27, 2019, arrested for public intoxication by a Kerrville Police Department officer
Oct. 28, 2019, arrested for DWI by a KPD officer
Oct. 8, 2019, arrested for public intoxication by a KPD officer
Sept. 13, 2019, arrested by a Gillespie County Sheriff’s deputy for public intoxication
Aug. 6, 2019, arrested for DWI by a Gillespie County Sheriff’s
April 30, 2019, arrested for domestic violence and public intoxication by a KPD officer
Byers pleaded guilty to the two new DWIs on April 8 and received concurrent, 20-year sentences, Wilke confirmed. Court records indicate 502 days were credited to his sentence for time spent awaiting trial in the county jail.
Byers was in the Kerr County jail as of Thursday awaiting transfer to prison, according to county records.
