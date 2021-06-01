Budget amendments can be done at any time of the year, but are routinely done twice a year — once near mid-year and once at year-end. According to the chief financial officer for the city of Kerrville, changes to the budget caused by COVID-19-related events made the changes necessary.
Changes to the 2021 budget include grants received and spent, better-than-average sales tax revenue, the winter weather storm impact, unexpected repairs and transfers between funds.
“In general, the city is doing well in FY 2021,” said CFO Amy Dozier. “Sales tax revenue, one of our largest revenue sources, is particularly strong. Year-to-date (October to May), sales tax is 15% higher than in the same period last year. Drivers include strong performance with our regional retail stores and online sales and manufacturing. In addition, it appears that our latest month of sales tax receipts reflected increases related to stimulus payments and winter storm repairs.”
Particularly strong revenues came from the city’s golf course, said Dozier. It seems that golf has gained in popularity as an outside, socially distanced activity during COVID-19. In addition, new golf carts, excellent course conditions and increased marketing seems to have helped.
Another area of improvement is the Hotel Occupancy Fund, which has rebounded to pre-pandemic levels overall. Further analysis shows that there has been a shift in guest preferences, Dozier said, leaning toward individual cabins and Airbnb-type accommodations, rather than large resort-types of destinations.Occupancy taxes collected may only be used for promoting tourism.
Kerrville is also in line to receive money from the American Rescue Plan in the amount of $5.18 million with the first payment of $2.6 million due in June. The city is awaiting additional information about just how the money can be used.
