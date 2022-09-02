Labor Day is a creation of the labor movement, and it honors the American labor movement and the contributions that workers have made to the development, growth, prosperity and well-being of the country.
Economists who study unions, including some who are avowedly pro-union, analyze them as cartels that raise wages above competitive levels by restricting the supply of labor to various firms and industries.
The first Labor Day occurred in 1882 in New York City under the direction of that city’s Central Labor Union.
The goal was to bring many small unions together to achieve a critical mass and power. However, no government or company recognized the first Monday in September as a day off work. The issue was solved by declaring a one-day strike in the city. All striking workers were expected to march in a parade and then eat and drink at a giant picnic afterwards.
Communist, Marxist and socialist members of the trade union movement supported May 1 as an international day of demonstrations, street protests and even violence. More moderate union members advocated for a September Labor Day of parades and picnics. In the U.S., picnics won the day.
In 1894 President Grover Cleveland signed the Labor Day bill into law. Congress’ proclamation covers only federal employees.
How ironic is it that we celebrate the value of work by not working and that the first Labor Day holiday was actually a strike? Why do we celebrate organized labor that forces people to join unions or they aren’t allowed to work? Why do we honor organizations that oppose right-to-work laws? Most modern labor unions have aligned themselves with the socialist agenda of the Democrat Party.
Enjoy your barbecue and steaks, but be aware of why you have the day off.
