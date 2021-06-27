AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Brad Stuver had six saves and expansion Austin FC played the defending champion Columbus Crew to a 0-0 tie Sunday night.
Stuver, a 30-year-old who made just nine combined appearances over his first eight MLS season, has two straight shutouts and three in the last four, games. Stuver, who has played every minute this season for Austin, leads MLS with 54 saves and is tied for the shutouts leads.
Austin (2-5-4), which has scored a league-low six goals this season, is scoreless over its last three games and has just one goal in its last seven.
Eloy Room had five saves for Columbus (4-3-3). The Crew are scoreless, and winless, in their last two matches following a three-game win streak.
