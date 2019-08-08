We’re always grateful for the work of our local law enforcement officers and deputies, but over the last few days there have been some actions that have deserved praise from this editorial board.
A sharp-eyed Kerr County Sheriff’s Deputy became suspicious of the phone of convicted sex offender Mark Holcomb, and decided to search it. The result was Holcomb now stands accused of having images of child pornography.
Kerr County District Attorney Scott Monroe said that it was images that a sheriff’s deputy saw on Holcomb’s cell phone during a periodic check-in that prompted the sheriff’s office to take action. Deputies obtained a search warrant for Holcomb’s personal electronics and what they found led to the arrest.
Then over the course of four days, Kerrville police and Kerr County sheriff’s deputies pulled six drivers off the streets on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Two of those arrested had been cited on three previous occasions, while a third person was arrested on suspicion of her second DWI offense. Another Kerrville man reportedly was arrested with a blood alcohol content twice the legal limit.
Talk about keen-eyed enforcement, but that’s why law enforcement is so important in this community — to protect and to serve. In these cases, seven people were taken off the streets who, depending on how the evidence shakes out in court, could have done harm to those in our community.
Having dedicated law enforcement officers who have the best interest for all involved, including stopping those suspected of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol from hurting themselves, is a critical mission that greatly improves the quality of life here.
We know they don’t always get thanked for the sacrifices they make to serve and protect, but in this instance we definitely need to say thank you to those officers and deputies who make these arrests.
