Four Fort Worth residents were in the county jail Friday on suspicion of going on a shoplifting spree at stores in Kerrville.
Kerrville police officers have recommended felony organized crime charges against Fredrick Dukes, 30; Destinee Wilson, 20; Bshala Kirven, 18; and Alexus Mills, 20.
The four were arrested Thursday following an investigation that began when police were dispatched to Walgreens, where officers were told the suspects stole a prepaid VISA card valued $500, according to Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, Kerrville Police Department spokesman. It's not clear how the suspects were able to load the funds on the card without paying the clerk the $500, Lamb indicated. He said the suspects fled the store after stealing the card and officers were dispatched to Belk and J.C. Penney, where the suspects reportedly grabbed clothes and ran out.
“We put out a vehicle description and they got stopped in Boerne and we sent officers over there," Lamb said in an email.
Dukes, Wilson and Kirven were each being held on a $10,000 bond. Mills has $95,000 in bonds due to warrants issued by the Collin County Sheriff's Office and the Burleson Police Department on charges of organized criminal activity and robbery.
