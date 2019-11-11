The raw emotions elicited by the Kerr County Commissioners Court decision to shutter the county’s animal shelter on Saturdays may have been a contributing factor in a negative response from residents about the job the five commissioners are doing, but that could change next week.
Our poll question from last week found that 59% disapproved of the job the county commissioners were doing, and of that number 75% strongly disapproved. The commissioners were supported by 30% of our respondents, and another 11% didn’t have an opinion.
On Nov. 18, the commissioners are holding a public hearing about their decision to close the animal shelter on Saturdays. The move, including how it was conducted, has enraged many animal supporters, but the commissioners say it was proper and fiscally responsible.
It’s definitely true that the county is dealing with its share of challenges, especially when it comes to budgetary decisions. Will the transparency of the Nov. 18 hearing help opinions about the commissioners tick upward? Maybe. However, it also can be argued that they wouldn’t be in this position if they had sufficiently sought public input before making the change in hours.
CHRISTMAS LIGHTS GO-NO GO?
When it comes to Christmas decorating, Kerrville residents are split about when the time is right to do so. We asked the question to our Facebook readers on Saturday and we found that 55% said only after Thanksgiving was it acceptable to start decorating.
The rest of the audience, 45%, said it was OK to do it now, and we’re definitely seeing some decorating going up around town.
Of course, studies have been looking at this for decades about the timing of Christmas decorations, but no matter the outcome they found one underlying trend — friendliness. A 2016 study by University of Utah researchers, which has been widely quoted, said one of their findings was that those who decorated were more sociable. We’d like to think of that as more neighborly.
So, our conclusion is that those who chose from among out two possible responses (Facebook allows a maximum of only two) was they were 100% in favor of Christmas decorations — as are we.
TRUMP POLLING
There has been plenty of speculation as to the political mood in Texas when it comes to the 2020 election, and RealClear Politics is tracking the polling closely. It has an aggregate score of a narrow win for President Donald Trump over former Vice President Joe Biden. Two polls — Quinnipac and one by the Dallas Morning News — shows wins for Biden, but one conducted by the Texas Tribune and the University of Texas shows a 7-point win for Trump. In the end, it’s tight.
Against other Democrats, Trump is better shape, especially against Elizabeth Warren. RealClear Politics has Texas in the battleground states that helped propel Trump to victory. Outside of Texas, the only place where Trump is winning in the polls against Biden is Iowa.
CLIMATE CHANGE
A poll by the University of Texas and the Texas Tribune found that 66% of Texans believe climate change is happening. Only 23% say it’s not happening and the rest were undecided.
Like a poll asked by the same group on immigration, the divisions of opinion are split sharply along political affiliation. The poll found that 88% of those identifying as Democrats, along with 74% identifying as independents said climate change was happening. The poll found that 44% of Republicans agreed with Democrats and independents on the issue while 42% said it was not happening. Republicans also led the way when it comes to being undecided with 14% of the GOP here saying they weren’t sure.
OUR ONLINE QUESTION OF THE WEEK
So, let’s see how y’all feel about the issue of climate change in this week’s poll. Here’s the question and the responses: Do you feel that climate change is happening:
I’m certain it’s happening
No way, the science isn’t there
It’s a myth
Why is it so cold?
It’s always hot in Texas in the summer
Take the poll here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.