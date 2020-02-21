Zion Lutheran Church, 624 Barnett St., will begin its Lenten Worship Service series at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26. The series is titled, “Free Indeed!”
The Lenten series is based on the verse in John 8 that says, “If the Son sets you free, you will be free indeed.”
“We as Christians struggle with issues that have us in bondage,” a church spokesman said in a press release. “Come worship with us as we explore some of these issues and learn how we can be free through Christ.”
Starting March 4, a meal will be served at 5:30 p.m., followed by the Lenten service at 7 p.m.
For information on this series or other programs and services at Zion Lutheran Church, call 830-257-8411.
