For parents and grandparents mourning children who have passed on, the holidays can be especially difficult. A local group of residents is trying to ease this pain by offering a chance for bereaved parents to gather together this month.
The Hill Country Compassionate Friends will meet at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 22.
"The holidays can be more sweet than bitter, as the years pass, if approached with planning and communication," states a press release from the group. "Bereaved parents whose children died years ago have suggestions and wisdom to share with newly bereaved parents and their families."
The Compassionate Friends support group is open to all bereaved parents, grandparents and those who give emotional support.
The Oct. 22 gathering will be inRyan Hall at First Presbyterian Church, 800 Jefferson St.
