A 40-year-old former paramedic and honorably discharged Marine who struggled with PTSD and addiction was sentenced to six years in prison on Thursday.
Justin Robin Jaloway pleaded guilty to possessing a short-barreled shotgun and 1-4 grams of methamphetamine in Kerr County and to possessing a felony-level drug in Bexar County over the last year and nine months.
He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1998-2003, was deployed to Afghanistan and was a paramedic and volunteer firefighter for a variety of agencies in Texas — none in Kerr County — following his military service.
“I think it’s a tragedy to lose one of our service members to prison and substance abuse,” said Douglas S. Daniel, one of Jaloway’s attorneys.
Jaloway’s recent felonies were associated with substance abuse, and he left his most recent paramedic job “due to physical and behavioral limitations associated with PTSD” Daniel said. But his client may receive some treatment while in prison, Daniel added.
Jaloway had been charged with two other felonies in Kerr County — possession of Xanax without a prescription and cocaine, but these charges — along with eight felonies and two misdemeanors in Bexar County — were dismissed due to the efforts of Daniel and another attorney, Woodrow J. Halstead III. These attorneys are with the law office of Daniel and Hudson — the same firm and legal team that negotiated probation for a man who pleaded guilty to 14 felonies in August in Kerrville.
“I think we got the best result that could have been gotten given the nature of all of the charges,” Daniel said of Jaloway. “We certainly wish him the best.”
According to court records, the following Bexar County charges were dismissed:
Driving without a valid license on May 27
Driving while intoxicated on Sept. 26, 2019
Possession of 4-200 grams of a drug in penalty group 1 on March 23, 2019
Possession of less than 1 gram of a drug in penalty group 1 on Sept. 10, 2018
Possession of 4-200 grams of a drug in penalty group 1 on Sept. 26, 2019
Possession of 1-4 grams of a penalty group 1 drug with intent to deliver on Sept. 13, 2019
Possession of 4-200 grams of a drug in penalty group 1 on Oct. 10, 2018
Theft of property valued $2,500 to $30,000, a vehicle, on March 23, 2019
Possession of 1-4 grams of a penalty group 1 drug with intent to deliver on May 27
Possession of less than 1 gram of a drug in penalty group 1 on May 27
Jaloway was convicted of the following charges:
Possession of 4-200 grams of a penalty group 1 drug with intent to deliver on Dec. 17, 2019, Bexar County
Possession of 1-4 grams of meth with intent to deliver on March 6, 2019, Kerr County
Possession of a prohibited weapon on March 6, 2019, Kerr County
Jaloway was in the Kerr County jail for about a month and a half in 2019 and less than a month this year, and all this time will be credited to his sentence, according to statements made in Thursday's court hearing.
Background
In the case of the alleged May 27 incident, Jaloway was arrested following an investigation that began when a San Antonio police officer was on routine patrol and reported seeing a vehicle traveling northbound on an Interstate 410 access road, according to an SAPD report. The officer stopped the vehicle after noticing “a large LED light bar in the front grille” of the vehicle. Jaloway was reportedly identified and the officer accused him of driving without a valid license. Jaloway was detained in handcuffs and as the tow truck was en route, the officer inventoried the vehicle and reported finding a meth pipe, small bag of marijuana, small bag of meth, small bag containing two pills of alprazolam, a pipe for smoking marijuana, a scale, a small bag of heroin, and 50-60 small baggies “commonly used for narcotics distribution, and two bags of needles.” The officer also reported finding about 150 keys, some of which belonged to specific vehicles, and some were “bump” keys, auto dealership keys, “and many other unknown keys,” the reports states. The officer also reported finding two credit cards in Jaloway’s wallet that didn’t belong to him. Although the officer stated in the report that charges of credit card fraud charges would be forwarded to prosecutors, there appears to be no record of Jaloway being charged with this offense in Bexar County.
In the case of the alleged Sept. 13, 2019, incident Jaloway was arrested along with two other people after officers in Bexar County reportedly seized various drugs and recovered stolen property.
“Narcotics deputies were following up with a complaint for drug activity in the 200 block of Deer Cross Ln,” states a Sept. 16, 2019, social media post by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. “Deputies found a total of 58.2 grams of methamphetamine, about 3 grams of heroin, and 5.5 grams of marihuana. Deputies also recovered two stolen vehicles and a handgun.”
The other two people arrested in the incident, Katelyn Mallot and Jason Munson, each has a pending felony drug-dealing charge, and Mallot has an additional charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, according to court records.
In the alleged March 6, 2019, incident in Kerr County, Jaloway was arrested after an investigation led by the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office.
According to a sheriff’s office affidavit, an informant was used to order an ounce of meth from Jaloway, who allegedly met the informant at the Flagstaff Inn in Kerrville for the transaction. According to the affidavit, officers conducting surveillance saw Jaloway arrive and walk to a room. As officers converged on his position and ordered him to the ground, he dropped a short-barreled shotgun that had a pistol grip.
“I checked the chamber of the weapon and observed no shell inside,” states the affidavit by a sheriff’s investigator. “The barrel length was less than 14 inches.”
Jaloway was searched and found to be in possession of about 2.7 grams of meth, .3 grams of cocaine, multiple Xanax bars — also known as alprazolam — and synthetic marijuana. According to the affidavit, Jaloway told officers he was bringing a girl meth and was going to have sex with her. When asked why he brought the shotgun, he allegedly replied that he wanted to look like a badass.
Synopses of the alleged incidents associated with the Dec. 17, 2019 charge and other charges weren’t immediately available.
