The Kerrville Convention and Visitors Bureau held its annual budget luncheon July 15, at the Y.O. Ranch Hotel and Convention Center. Julie Davis, president of the CVB, presented information about the progress made over the last year despite COVID-19’s interference.
Although numbers plummeted in 2020 due to the pandemic, Kerrville has bounced back nicely, said Davis.
“There was $1.1 million in hotel occupancy taxes collected in 2020, and we are already at $1 million for this year,” she said.
According to the report published by the CVB, 1,400 rooms were booked during the first three months of 2021, for a total of $186,000 in gross revenues — a $9.30 return for each advertising dollar spent.
Numbers collected by the CVB show the average stay by visitors is 1.8 days. One of the stated goals of the bureau is to get that period extended into three or four days. It has several ideas to achieve that goal.
“We need to market directly to families and to make our advertising more receptive to them,” said Davis.
One way they plan to do that is to adjust their marketing to be more family-friendly, with photos of children and families enjoying the many Kerrville amenities, such as using the river for kayaking, swimming and fishing. Visitors have said in surveys that Kerrville is a very friendly place to visit, Davis said, and the CVB wants to expand on that.
“What we really need is a place that children, both visitors and locals, can go and hang out and have fun,” said Davis. “A bowling alley would be a great thing to have to fill that need. Also, a roller rink was suggested.”
Davis said there were members of the CVB who are in talks with a company interested in coming to Kerrville to open a family entertainment center of some kind but did not go into further detail.
The CVB’s budget is in good shape, Davis said. With a total budget of $990,000, 65 % of which is dedicated to advertising, promotions and sales, the bureau is in great shape to handle the coming year and its challenges, she said.
“We are finally returning to pre-COVID-19 levels,” Davis said, “in advertising and number of visitors to the city. With the airlines gearing back up as well, we are hoping to reap the benefit of additional visitors.”
Hampering the rebound is the lack of personnel available to work in the hotels and motels in town. Three of the largest hotels in Kerrville — Y.O Ranch Hotel and Conference Center, Inn of the Hills Hotel and Conference Center and Best Western Sunday House Inn — were represented by their general managers, and they all were united in their outlook about employment.
“We just can’t open all of the rooms we need with our short staff,” said Y.O. Ranch Hotel General Manager John Helm. “When you have only 20% of what you need in personnel, you just can't turn rooms around in time, at least not all of them.”
Managers of two other hotels agreed, expressing hope that unemployment changes will open opportunities to hire more people. Hiring anyone has been a problem for many businesses across the city since the pandemic started.
Closing comments were made by Mayor Bill Blackburn, who said his hope is that things get better and better.
“We just want Kerrville to be a welcoming place for our visitors and make them want to come back again and again,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.