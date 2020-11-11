Partly cloudy skies remain in the forecast Wednesday evening.
Humidity levels will be higher and we can expect areas of low clouds, fog and potentially some drizzle for a few areas Thursday morning.
Overnight lows end up in the middle to upper 50's with winds out of the south at 5 to 10 mph.
Low clouds and fog start the day off Thursday.
Eventually, skies become partly sunny and it will warm into the lower 80's most areas.
Winds remain out of the south at 10 to 15 mph during the day.
It will be humid Thursday night with low clouds developing and low temperatures around 60 degrees.
Friday will bring more clouds and slightly cooler daytime highs in the upper 70's.
A couple of showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible Saturday and Sunday ahead of our next cold front.
