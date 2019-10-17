Below-average temperatures remain in the forecast today, thanks to a few clouds and the remnants of our earlier cold front.
I will keep a slight chance of showers and isolated storms in the forecast today, mainly south and southwest of Kerrville.
Intervals of clouds and sunshine are expected. A sprinkle or shower is possible. Highs end up in the middle to upper 70s, depending on sunshine. Winds return to the southeast at 5 to 10 mph during the afternoon hours.
I anticipate fair skies tonight with low temperatures ranging from 48 to 52 degrees most areas. Light and variable winds are expected overnight.
We trend slightly above average by Friday afternoon as winds return to the south. Highs warm into the lower and middle 80s. Southerly winds average 10 to 15 mph. Humidity levels will also be a little higher Friday. It should be partly to mostly sunny throughout the day.
Clouds may increase late Friday night. This will provide warmer overnight lows in the lower 60s. Winds remain out of the south at 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday and Sunday will be very warm with above average temperatures near 90 degrees both afternoons.
Our next cold front arrives Monday with temperatures returning closer to average.
Cary Burgess is a certified broadcast meteorologist. Find him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/drdopplerhillcountry. Email him at dryline34@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.