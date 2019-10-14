Artists have turned Peterson Plaza into a giant canvas.
Colorful imagery rendered in chalk can be seen on the pavement fronting Kerrville City Hall, thanks to artists hosted by the 2019 Kerrville Chalk Festival held this past weekend.
Check out the link to the left of this article for scenes from the festival.
