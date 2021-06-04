A Tivy High School student, Aaron Paschel, completed his Eagle Scout project, paving the way for him to earn the highest rank in scouting, the Eagle Scout badge. Each Eagle Scout candidate must complete a civic project before qualifying for that rank.
Paschel’s project involved creating a colorful map of the United States. That took six hours of preparation and planning followed by 15 hours of painting, assisted by seven other scouts from his troop, Troop 60, sponsored by the First Methodist Church of Kerrville.
The work was completed over several days during Memorial Day weekend and is on the playground at Starkey Elementary School. It is a 27-foot by 16-foot mural in four colors.
Paschel is 15 years old, and with this project completed, he is one step closer to earning that Eagle Scout badge. He still has to submit an application, be interviewed and, if accepted, will be presented with his badge later this summer. He has been scouting since the first grade.
